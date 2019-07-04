comscore Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price and specifications compared
  Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price in India, features compared
Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price in India, features compared

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A has been launched in India and it will compete with the likes of Nokia 2.2 and Galaxy M10. Here is a look at how the three smartphones fare.

  Published: July 4, 2019 3:28 PM IST
Xiaomi’s affordable smartphones – the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A – have been very popular. The company has sold over 23.6 million devices combined for these models. And now, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India has been revealed. It will closely compete with other affordable devices such as the Nokia 2.2 and Samsung Galaxy M10. Here is how these smartphones compete based on their price, specifications and features.

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Price, availability

The Redmi 7A is offered in two variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage for Rs 5,799, and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 5,999. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Mi.com starting July 11. The Samsung Galaxy M10 recently got a price cut of Rs 1,000. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is available for Rs 6,990, and the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,990. HMD Global’s Nokia 2.2 can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 6,999 (2GB RAM with 16GB storage). There is also a higher model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,699.

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Specifications

The Galaxy M10 has a big 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, whereas the Nokia 2.2 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ panel with waterdrop notch.

The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Snapdragon 439 SoC, the Galaxy M10 has an Exynos 7870 SoC whereas the Nokia 2.2 comes with a Helio A22 SoC. As mentioned above, the Redmi 7A features 2GB RAM and 16GB / 32GB onboard storage. The Galaxy M10 and Nokia 2.2 are offered in 2GB / 3GB RAM with 16GB / 32GB storage.

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: Cameras

All three smartphones feature a 5-megapixel front camera for video calling and selfies. The Redmi 7A and Nokia 2.2 feature a single rear camera, whereas the Galaxy M10 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. On the Redmi 7A you have a 12-megapixel rear camera, whereas the Nokia phone gets a 13-megapixel snapper. Talking about the Galaxy M10, you get a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Nokia 2.2: OS, Battery and Connectivity

On the software side, you get Android 9 Pie with respective custom UI skin on top of Xiaomi and Samsung phones. The Nokia phone runs stock Android One skin. Talking about battery, the Redmi 7A is armed with a 4,000mAh battery. The Nokia phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery, whereas the Samsung phone is equipped with a slightly bigger 3,400mAh capacity battery. Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and GPS on the phones.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Nokia 2.2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 6990 6999 5799
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+ 5.7-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP 13MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 3:28 PM IST

