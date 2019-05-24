comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 13MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 13MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 7A in China, and the device runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. It offers a large 4,000mAh battery.

  Published: May 24, 2019 2:56 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched its latest entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone in China. It is a sequel to the Redmi 6A device, which was launched back in the year 2018. The Chinese company has unveiled the Redmi 7A in its home country, but the price of the phone is still under wraps. The price of the Redmi 7A price is expected to be announced on May 28, where the Redmi K20 series may debut. The wallet-friendly device offers a polycarbonate chassis with P2i nano-coating for splash-resistance.

The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The smartphone comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel support HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. As you can see, the handset also offers an old school design and features thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

But, this is not the case with the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7 as these phones come with a waterdrop-style display design. The Redmi device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz under the hood. The RAM and storage option details of the Redmi 7A are also under the wraps, which is expected to be revealed soon. The handset offers a dedicated slot for microSD card.

Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. In terms of camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. The setup is assisted by an LED flash, coupled with some AI features, including PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The handset lacks rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but support for AI-based face unlock feature for security purpose. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Gizmochina suggests that the Redmi 7A could come with a price tag of RMB 599 (approximately Rs 5,000), which is close to Redmi 6A’s pricing. For the price, Xiaomi might offer 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant.

