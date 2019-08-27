Xiaomi has rolled out a new update for its entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone. The latest Xiaomi Redmi 7A MIUI 10.2.7.0 software update brings Android security patch for the month of July. It also adds features like AI Portrait mode and AI scene detection, as per the company’s changelog. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A device in July this year. The Redmi handset was first launched in China back in May 2019.

Xiaomi says that the new AI scene detection is available on Xiaomi Redmi 7A phone with 33 scene categories. The budget device made its debut with MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie operating system. The Redmi 7A price in India starts from Rs 5,999. For the same price, you can get 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. On Flipkart, the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model is selling at Rs 6,199.

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi 7A comes with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display. The screen runs at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 7A is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. The handset is available in 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. The built-in storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In the optics department, Xiaomi has added a single 13-megapixel Sony IMX 486 sensor on the rear side. The setup is assisted by an LED flash, AI, PDAF auto-focus. It supports features like AI beauty and AI background blur. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera for clicking selfies. There is also a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It also offers support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. The entry-level phone also features a water repellent splash-proof design.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5799 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

