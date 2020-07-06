Xiaomi has once again increased the price of Redmi 8 in India. After a price hike announced for the smartphone last month, the Chinese smartphone maker is now making another revision. This time, Xiaomi is only increasing the price of the 4GB RAM variant of the device. It is not clear why the company decided to increase the price of the device once again. However, the price hike being announced now is modest in comparison to the previous hike. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro MIUI 11.0.4.0 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 8 gets another price hike in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 in India in October last year. The smartphone was made available in two storage options: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was launched at Rs 7,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was available for Rs 8,999. However, the company last month revised the price of these devices. The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi 8 received a Rs 500 price hike and became available for Rs 9,499. Now, Xiaomi is announcing a hike of another Rs 300 on the smartphone in India. Also Read - Xiaomi could develop its own chipset in association with Mediatek

The Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant will now be available for Rs 9,799 in the country. 91Mobiles first reported the price hike and Xiaomi confirmed the increase in price of Redmi 8 to Gadgets 360. However, the company did not provide any further details. The revised price of the smartphone is already reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart. The smartphone is also available at its new retail price via offline retailers. With the 3GB RAM variant discontinued in India, consumers only have this 4GB RAM variant at the revised price. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the ‘Ultra Battery-Saver’ mode on MIUI 12; Here is how it works

Specifications and Software

The Redmi 8 from Xiaomi features a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It also supports expandability via a dedicated microSDXC card lot. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with support for 1080p video recording.

It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mah battery. It is also one of the cheapest smartphones to support 18W fast charging. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie. However, it is set to receive an Android 10 update soon. Xiaomi has begun seeding Android 10 updates via an OTA update to Redmi 8 users in China. Adimorahblog reports that build number MIUI 11.0.1.0.QCNCNXM is a 2GB download that brings June security patch and latest version of Android. It is limited to Chinese market for now and should be extended globally soon.

