Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi has launched Redmi 8, the successor to Redmi 7, in India. The new device comes after the Chinese smartphone maker introduced the Redmi 8A as its entry-level device in the market. With Redmi 8, Xiaomi is focusing on two main elements of a smartphone: battery and camera. The smartphone arrives ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro, which will replace the Redmi Note 7 Pro. For Xiaomi, the Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Series have been the best selling smartphones in the country. It is now bringing out the successors to these devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Price in India, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be available starting at Rs 7,999 in India and it comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. The first 5 million units of the 4GB RAM variant will be available at discounted price of Rs 7,999. It is scheduled to go on sale on October 12 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. It comes in three colors – Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black.

During the festive season sale, Xiaomi sold record 3.8 million smartphones via Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India. The sale was dominated by models such as the Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker is slowly introducing their successors. The Redmi 8 will replace the Redmi 7 in India and it comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock.

For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration offering translation between 104 languages. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. Xiaomi is only including a 10W charger in the box of the device.