Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A users are finally getting the MIUI 11 update of their phones. As per this report, the global variants of the Redmi phones are getting updating to firmware version V11.0.2.0.QCNxxXM and V11.0.1.0.QCPxxXM respectively. The phones are getting Android 10-based MIUI 11 instead of MIUI 12. But considering these are budget devices from Xiaomi, we’re just pleased to see them getting Android 10 in any form. Also Read - Chinese app ban: Xiaomi Mi Browser Pro and other apps now banned by the government

While the global variants get over the air (OTA) update, some regional variants (for China) need to be upgraded using the software ROM files, available through forums. In addition to the MIUI 11 update, the phones also get July 2020 security patch. Also Read - Poco F2 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 stable update

Redmi 8 was one of the most popular devices in Q1 2020. And even though it’s good to see the phone getting MIUI 11 update. We’re not sure when the phone will get the latest MIUI 12 update now. Also Read - Xiaomi to release stable MIUI 12 update for these phones next month

Xiaomi Redmi 8 gets another price hikes in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 in India in October last year. The smartphone was made available in two storage options: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was launched at Rs 7,999. However, few months back, the company revised the price of these devices. The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi 8 received a Rs 500 price hike and became available for Rs 9,499. Afterwards, Xiaomi in July once again announced a hike of Rs 300 on the smartphone in India, making it Rs 9,799.

The Redmi 8 from Xiaomi features a 6.22-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is also one of the cheapest smartphones to support 18W fast charging.