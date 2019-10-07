The Xiaomi Redmi 8 will make its debut in India on October 9. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed a few features and design of the Redmi 8 phone. The new development comes days after Xiaomi confirmed the India launch date of the Redmi 8 smartphone. As per Flipkart’s listing, the new Redmi phone will offer a dual rear camera setup, including a primary Sony sensor. It will offer support for features like “industry-leading” edge detection and skin tone mapping.

The Chinese company is touting that the Redmi 8 will come with the “most updated battery setup.” Rumors are rife that the device will pack more than 4,000mAh battery capacity. There are high chances that the Redmi 8 could offer a massive 5,000mAh battery, similar to the recently launched Redmi 8A. The latest teaser from the company also suggests that the handset will feature a big display with a waterdrop-style notched design.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 will come with an “Aura Mirror Design” at the back. Additionally, it is likely to have a gradient finish too. The company is promoting its upcoming phone with hashtag #RedmiKaBharosa. The Flipkart teaser confirms that the phone will be splash resistance, and it will come with “Ultimate Screen Protection.” Xiaomi is likely to offer the Redmi 8 in Red color option. It could go for a glossy plastic-like finish on the back.

The listing also indicates that the device will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, a purported Google Play console listing revealed the possible specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 8. As per the listing, the device will pack an HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 320ppi of pixel density. Xiaomi is likely to offer it in a 3GB RAM option. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi handset will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It is expected to ship with Android Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top.