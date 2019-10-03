comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8 India launch set for October 9: Everything we know so far
Xiaomi Redmi 8 India launch set for October 9: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 8 smartphone will arrive in India on October 9. It will be a successor to the Redmi 7 device. The latest teaser hints that the new Redmi phone's main USP will be battery, cameras and more. 

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi just recently launched its entry-level Redmi 8A phone in India. Right before the 8A launch concluded, Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that Redmi 8 will be launched in the next event. Now, the company has confirmed that the Redmi 8 will arrive in India on October 9. It will be a successor to the Redmi 7 device. The latest teaser hints that the new Redmi phone’s main USP will be battery, cameras and more.

The tweet says “Bringing you a Redmi phone that has everything moooooooore! Why stop yourself from bingeing, playing and clicking more?” The Redmi 8A’s launch video suggested that Xiaomi will offer the Redmi 8 in Red color option. It could go for a glossy plastic-like finish on the back. In addition, the device is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup located in a vertical orientation. The glimpse also indicated that the device will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.


The brand is also soon expected to launch its Redmi Note 8 series in India, which recently made its debut in China. The Chinese company confirmed about the same on August 29 this year. In China, prices for the Redmi Note 8 start from CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000).

As for specifications, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro variant packs a 6.53-inch screen. The standard variant is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, while the Pro is powered by a MediaTek G90T SoC. Both devices feature a quad-camera setup at the back, but with a different primary sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the Pro model comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The rest of the sensors are common. These include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The units are backed by a battery bigger than 4,000mAh.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 8 Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Mediatek G90t SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 12MP
Front Camera 20MP 13MP 8MP
Battery 4,500mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

