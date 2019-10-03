Xiaomi Redmi 8 India launch set for October 9: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi just recently launched its entry-level Redmi 8A phone in India. Right before the 8A launch concluded, Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that Redmi 8 will be launched in the next event. Now, the company has confirmed that the Redmi 8 will arrive in India on October 9. It will be a successor to the Redmi 7 device. The latest teaser hints that the new Redmi phone’s main USP will be battery, cameras and more.
The tweet says “Bringing you a Redmi phone that has everything moooooooore! Why stop yourself from bingeing, playing and clicking more?” The Redmi 8A’s launch video suggested that Xiaomi will offer the Redmi 8 in Red color option. It could go for a glossy plastic-like finish on the back. In addition, the device is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup located in a vertical orientation. The glimpse also indicated that the device will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The brand is also soon expected to launch its Redmi Note 8 series in India, which recently made its debut in China. The Chinese company confirmed about the same on August 29 this year. In China, prices for the Redmi Note 8 start from CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000).
As for specifications, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro variant packs a 6.53-inch screen. The standard variant is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, while the Pro is powered by a MediaTek G90T SoC. Both devices feature a quad-camera setup at the back, but with a different primary sensor.
The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the Pro model comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The rest of the sensors are common. These include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The units are backed by a battery bigger than 4,000mAh.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Redmi Note 8
|Xiaomi Redmi 8A
|Price
|–
|–
|6499
|Chipset
|Mediatek G90t SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|Snapdragon 439 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie with MIUI
|9 Pie with MIUI
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+
|6.3-inch FHD+
|6.22-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|2GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|12MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|13MP
|8MP
|Battery
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|5,000mAh