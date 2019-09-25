Xiaomi Redmi 8 is coming next in the Indian market

Xiaomi Global Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has just teased the Redmi 8. According to the teaser during the Redmi 8A launch, Jain confirmed that Redmi 8 is the next on the list. Right before the 8A launch concluded, Jain turned to his team to ask about the launch of Redmi 8. Jain addressed past rumors about the company planning to launch Redmi 8 along with the Redmi 8A. His team stated that the company is all set to launch the Redmi 8 in the next event. Beyond the name-drop, the teaser did not share any information about the actual launch date about the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 launch teaser

In addition, Jain also briefly showcased the device on camera while conversing with his team off camera. This brief glimpse gave us some information about the much anticipated and upcoming budget smartphone. Closely inspecting the smartphone, it is likely that Xiaomi will go for a glossy plastic-like finish on the back. In addition, the device will also come with a dual camera setup located right in the middle in vertical orientation. The glimpse also indicated that the device will likely feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is also worth noting that the device on camera is quite like the leaked images of the Redmi 8 from past reports. This initial set of Redmi 8 images surfaced online about two weeks back on Thailand certification website.

Even though we are not sure about the exact specifications of the device, we can still make some educated guesses. These guesses are likely to be more accurate after the launch of Redmi 8A. First up, it is likely that the Redmi 8 will come with a USB Type-C port along with 18W fast charging support. The company is also likely to add wireless FM radio, something that the company has introduced in the Redmi 8A.

Beyond this, the water-drop notch on the top of the display is set to make a return in the device. Overall, the design is likely to be like what we have seen on the Redmi K20 line-up from the back. Taking about the processor, the device may feature Snapdragon 660 or something from the Snapdragon 600 series. It is also likely that Redmi 8 may first launch in India.