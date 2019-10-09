comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8 launching today in India: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 8 launching today in India at 11AM: Check specifications and more details

The Chinese company recently started teasing the Xiaomi Redmi 8 on Flipkart. As per the listing, the new Redmi phone will offer a dual rear camera setup, including a primary Sony sensor. Here's everything you need to know before the launch.

  Published: October 9, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi is all set to launch the latest budget smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 8, in India today at 11:00AM. The company isn’t hosting any launch event, instead there will be a live stream unveiling on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel. Touted as “Battery, Camera, Action” smartphone, the Redmi 8 will be the successor to the existing Redmi 7.

The Chinese company recently started teasing the Xiaomi Redmi 8 on Flipkart. As per the listing, the new Redmi phone will offer a dual rear camera setup, including a primary Sony sensor. It will offer support for features like “industry-leading” edge detection and skin tone mapping. Here’s everything we know so far.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Expected specifications and features

The listing also indicates that the device will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, a purported Google Play console listing revealed the possible specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 8. As per the listing, the device will pack an HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 320ppi of pixel density. The latest teaser from the company also suggests that the handset will feature a big display with a waterdrop-style notched design.

Xiaomi is likely to offer it in a 3GB RAM option. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Redmi handset will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It is expected to ship with Android Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that the phone will be splash resistance, and it will come with “Ultimate Screen Protection.” Xiaomi is likely to offer the Redmi 8 in Red color option. It could go for a glossy plastic-like finish on the back. It will come with an “Aura Mirror Design” at the back. Additionally, it is likely to have a gradient finish too.

The Chinese company is touting that the Redmi 8 will come with the “most updated battery setup.” Rumors are rife that the device will pack more than 4,000mAh battery capacity. There are high chances that the Redmi 8 could offer a massive 5,000mAh battery, similar to the recently launched Redmi 8A.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 9:14 AM IST

