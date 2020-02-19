comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Redmi 8 latest update is still based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 3:01 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8 first impressions 3

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Redmi 8 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the January 2020 Android security patch to the device. While the security update is month old, the changelog mentions several other security enhancements. The latest update for Redmi 8 also bumps up the MIUI software build version to V11.0.7.0, and it comes with a size of about 256 MB. The new update is still based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS with the latest MIUI 11 custom skin on top and brings security enhancements to the device.

As per the changelog, it updates Android security patch level to January 2020. As detailed by the Android bulletin website, the patch fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have enabled user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it will likely take a while before reaching all Redmi 8 units in the country. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update via the settings menu section of their device. With the update already being a month old, Xiaomi could likely release the latest February 2020 security patch soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 feature, specifications

The Redmi 8 smartphone made its debut back in October 2019. It flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi 8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU. It packs a 5,000-mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 3:01 PM IST

