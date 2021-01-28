Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start getting stable MIUI 12 in India

Xiaomi has been releasing the MIUI 12 stable update for its smartphones in India. The latest phones that are now getting the update are the company’s budget smartphones – the Redmi 8 and the Redmi 8A. Several users have started receiving the update in India and Xiaomi has also confirmed the same. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro RAM, storage variants leaked before India launch

While the Redmi 8 is getting the update in the form of version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM, the Redmi 8A is getting version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM in the country.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A getting MIUI 12 in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A users in India are getting MIUI 12 with a number of new features and improvements, along with the January 2021 Android security patch. However, these smartphones with MIUI 12 still run Android 10 and there is no word on when they will get the Android 11 update.

A Twitter user shared screenshots of the same which reveal that the new MIUI had added features like new animation effects, access to the Control Center with a swipe-up right from the lock screen, and the fixation of the screen issue wherein the screen flashes despite being unlocked.

MIUI 12 Update Also Starts rolling out for Redmi 8A users in India. https://t.co/oAWYqZoWDB pic.twitter.com/5QntucUrZj — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) January 27, 2021

Besides the aforementioned improvements, MIUI 12 brings along improved dark mode 2.0, improved Control Center layout, Super Live Wallpapers, animation effects, floating windows for better multitasking, improved security and privacy, and much more.

The Redmi 8 and the Redmi 8A will get MIUI 12 update in a phased manner. This means that while some users will get it right now, others will have to wait until it starts rolling to everyone in the country. To check for the update, you just have to head to the Settings> Software Update, and see if the MIUI 12 update is available. If it is, then select the Download option and install the update.

Xiaomi smartphones in the global markets received the MIUI 12 update last month.

To recall, the Redmi 9 Prime recently received the stable MIUI 12 update based on Android 10 in India. Redmi 9 Prime users in other regions got the update way before Indian users received it.