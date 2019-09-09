comscore Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification site, launch imminent
  Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website, launch seems imminent
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website, launch seems imminent

As per the NBTC Certification listing, the Redmi 8 has M1908C3IG model number, while the Redmi 8A comes with M1908C3KG model number. Xiaomi is soon expected to launch its Redmi 8 series.

  Published: September 9, 2019 8:08 PM IST
Last month, two new Xiaomi devices received certification from China’s Compulsory Certificate (3C) site. It was reported that the two phones are a part of Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi 8 series. Now, the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have allegedly been spotted on Thailand certification website NBTC, hinting at an imminent launch. As per the listing, the Redmi 8 has M1908C3IG model number, while the Redmi 8A comes with M1908C3KG model number.

The listing reveals nothing about the two Redmi phones, but suggests that its launch is imminent. Besides, recently, live images of the alleged Redmi 8A smartphone surfaced online. The handset is likely to feature an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-style notched display, 91Mobiles reports. The leaked photos suggest that the phone will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi could also offer a low-end Snapdragon 439 SoC with the Redmi 8A. This is the same chipset that is currently powering the Redmi 7A phone.

Xiaomi’s new 30W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour

Xiaomi’s new 30W wireless charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour

The Redmi 8A could pack a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. The handset is expected to ship with Android Pie-based MIUI 9.7.11 software. The handset would reportedly be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. Xiaomi is likely to offer an option to expand the internal storage of the device. Rumors suggest that users will be able to expand the storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

The images also showed the alleged Redmi 8A phone in Red color. Xiaomi is also expected to offer the new Redmi smartphone in Black color option. The handset will arrive with a dual rear camera setup, as per leaks. It is likely to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Besides, at the moment, the details regarding the Redmi 8 are scarce. Besides, Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Band 4 in India on September 17.

  Published Date: September 9, 2019 8:08 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Next Sale : कल दोपहर फिल सेल पर आएगा क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला Realme 5 स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile India Tour के Guwahati Finals में ये चार टीमें बनी विनर्स

Vivo ने अपकमिंग Nex 3 5G स्मार्टफोन का Camera UI किया टीज, स्क्रीनशॉट में दिखाई दिए कैमरा फीचर्स

Nokia 6.2 और Nokia 7.2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च से पहले वेबसाइट में हुए लिस्ट

Asus Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन को कस्टम ROM के जरिए मिला Android 10 OS, यहां से करें डाउनलोड


