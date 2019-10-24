comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A, Redmi 8 update rolling out in India: Price, features
Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A updates rolling out with September 2019 Android security patch and more

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched in India towards the end of last month. The Redmi 8, on the other hand, launched earlier this month.

Xiaomi is rolling out an update for two of its budget smartphones – Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A. This is a small incremental update that focuses on bringing the latest Android security patch and more. Read on to find out everything on the new Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 update.

The Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 update carries version number MIUI 10.3.3.0.PCPINXM. It is about 469MB in size, so you will need a steady Wi-Fi connection and enough charge before initiating the update process. The OTA update is likely to roll out in phases and should reach all units in the coming days. To manually check for the update, head over to Settings -> Software Update.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8 updateThe software essentially brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch to both smartphones. Additionally, it also introduces new features to the App Vault. Users will now be able to swipe down to view more shortcuts. Lastly, Xiaomi has also optimized the overall design and user interface.

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A launched towards the end of last month and is available in two variants. The base model with 2GB of RAM costs Rs 6,499. The top model with 3GB of RAM, on the other hand, costs Rs 6,999. The Redmi 8 launched in India earlier this month. It too is available in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM costs Rs 7,999. The top model with 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM costs Rs 8,999. You can check out the table below for a detailed list of features and specifications.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Xiaomi Redmi 8
Price 6499 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

