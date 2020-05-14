comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8, Note 8, and 8A Dual prices increased | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi 8A Dual prices increased in India; details, specifications

This is the second price hike that Xiaomi has done after increasing the prices in response to the GST hike. Let’s check out the details regarding the increase and the new prices for the Xiaomi Redmi 8 and more here.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8 first impressions 3

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi India seems to have increased the pricing of its budget Redmi series in the market. This is the second price hike that Xiaomi has done after increasing the prices in response to the GST hike. As part of this new price hike, the company has increased the prices for its Redmi 8, 8A Dual, and Note 8. The new pricing is already in effect on all platforms. This includes Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, and even offline stores. Let’s check out the details regarding the increase and the new prices for the Xiaomi Redmi 8 and more here. Also Read - Redmi 8A Pro goes official as a rebranded Redmi 8A Dual

Xiaomi Redmi series price increase; details

According to a report from Gadgets360, the company has increased the pricing for the Note 8 by Rs 500. The Redmi 8 and 8A Dual observed a price increase of Rs 300 each. Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will sell for Rs 11,499 instead of Rs 10,999. It is worth noting that the 6GB RAM variant of the device will continue to sell for Rs 13,999. As previously reported, the 4GB RAM variant for the device initially launched at Rs 9,999 last year. Now, the two price hikes have pushed the price up by Rs 1,500. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications

Moving to the Redmi 8, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will now sell at Rs 9,299. This is a Rs 300 price hike from the previous price of Rs 8,999. Both the price hikes have pushed the price by Rs 1,300 from the launch price of Rs 7,999. The last device in the list, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will sell for Rs 7,299. This is a Rs 300 increase from Rs 6,999 and Rs 800 increase from the launch price. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8 MIUI 11.0.7.0 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

We are not sure about the reasons for this new price increase. However, it looks like supply chain issues due to coronavirus, GST increase, and other factors have resulted in the hike. Xiaomi has not shared a statement regarding the new price increase.

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Redmi 8 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Price 7,299 9,299 11,499
Chipset 1.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch touchscreen-720×1520 pixels 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD-6.3-inch FHD+-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel 12MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) 8MP 13MP
Battery 5000mAh 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: May 14, 2020 10:40 AM IST

