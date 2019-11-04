comscore Redmi 8 to go on sale on November 7 via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, offers
Redmi 8 to go on sale on November 7 via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, offers, specifications

The Redmi 8 will be available for purchase on November 7 via Flipkart, and Mi.com. This budget phone from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 7,999.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 5:26 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8

The Redmi 8, which is a budget smartphone from Xiaomi, will go on sale on November 7. The Redmi 8 sale will kick off at 12:00PM. It will be available via Flipkart, and Mi.com. It is still priced at its promotional Rs 7,999 and will continue to do so till Xiaomi sells 5 million units. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Buyers can choose from Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options. As far as offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering five percent cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users. Mi.com, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs 7,500 off on exchange of an old device. To recall, the Chinese brand launched the Redmi 8 in October this year. Read on to know more about this Redmi phone.

Redmi 8 features, specifications

To recap, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. Along with 4GB of RAM, there’s 64GB of expandable (up to 512GB) internal memory. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 review: Budget all rounder

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 8 review: Budget all rounder

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The Redmi 8 is expected to receive the MIUI 11 update between November 13 to 29.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8
Price 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 5:26 PM IST

