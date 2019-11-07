comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8 set to go on sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check price
Xiaomi Redmi 8 set to go on sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 sale will kick off at 12:00PM. It will go on sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com. Check out the phone's features and other details here.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 9:53 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 will go on sale today again via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM. It is still priced at its promotional Rs 7,999 and will continue to do so till Xiaomi sells 5 million units. For the mentioned price, you will get the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Buyers can choose from Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options.

As far as offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering five percent cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users. To recall, the Chinese brand launched the Redmi 8 in October this year. Besides, the company is also hosting its Mi Super sale, which will end on November 10. But, only a few Xiaomi phones are on sale. The list includes Redmi K20, K20 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi Go, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. Along with 4GB of RAM, there’s 64GB of expandable (up to 512GB) internal memory. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The Redmi 8 is expected to receive the latest MIUI 11 update between November 13 and November 29.

Features Redmi 8
Price 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: November 7, 2019 9:53 AM IST

