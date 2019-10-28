The recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be on sale again today. The smartphone launched earlier this month in India, and since then been made available via multiple flash sales. If you’re on the lookout for a capable budget device, here are all the Redmi 8 sale details.

Price, availability

The Redmi 8 sale kicks off today at 12:00 PM IST. It will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The 4GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi smartphone will be available today. It is still priced at its promotional Rs 7,999 and will continue to do so till Xiaomi sells 5 million units. Buyers can choose from Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options.

As far as offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering five percent cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card or Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Mi.com, on the other hand, is offering a 10 percent discount to buyers using HDFC Bank debit cards.

Redmi 8 features, specifications

To recap, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. Along with 4GB of RAM, there’s 64GB of expandable (up to 512GB) internal memory. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Upfront, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

