Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi 8 smartphone will be available on sale today at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com. The successor to Redmi 7, was launched last month in India, at an introductory starting price of Rs 7,999. Xiaomi was suppose to increase the price after first 5 million units, but at present, the handset will still be made available at Rs 7,999. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi Redmi 8.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Price in India

The Redmi 8 will be available at starting introductory offer of Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. It is scheduled to go on sale on today on Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM (12 noon).

Redmi 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch display which also houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock. For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration which offers translation between 104 languages.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. Xiaomi has only including a 10W charger in the box, but users can purchase an additional charger from the company separately.