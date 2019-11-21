comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, features

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be available at starting introductory offer of Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 8:39 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8 first impressions 3

Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi 8 smartphone will be available on sale today at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com. The successor to Redmi 7, was launched last month in India, at an introductory starting price of Rs 7,999. Xiaomi was suppose to increase the price after first 5 million units, but at present, the handset will still be made available at Rs 7,999. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi Redmi 8.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Price in India

The Redmi 8 will be available at starting introductory offer of Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. It is scheduled to go on sale on today on Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM (12 noon).

Xiaomi Redmi 8 review: Budget all rounder

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 8 review: Budget all rounder

Redmi 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch display which also houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock. For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel primary shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration which offers translation between 104 languages.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. Xiaomi has only including a 10W charger in the box, but users can purchase an additional charger from the company separately.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 8:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Deals
Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon

News

Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

Most Popular

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in

Deals

Honor 20i gets a price cut in India; now available for Rs 10,999 via Flipkart, Amazon.in
Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions
Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications
Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

News

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor 20i को 4 हजार रुपये सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 4जीबी रैम के साथ है 128जीबी स्टोरेज

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, महज 699 रुपये में HD कनेक्शन पर हो जाएं स्विच

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z: चारों में कौन है दमदार

News

Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon
News
Realme Wireless AirPods alternatives coming soon
Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back
Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

News

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India
Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

News

Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z