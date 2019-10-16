Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi 8 smartphone will be available on sale today at 12:00PM on Flipkart. The successor to Redmi 7, was launched in India earlier this month. The new device comes after the Chinese smartphone maker introduced the Redmi 8A as its entry-level device in the market. Today, Xiaomi is also launching the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Price in India

The new Xiaomi Redmi 8 will be available at starting introductory offer of Rs 7,999. It comes in two storage variants. The base model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999. The first 5 million units of the 4GB RAM variant will be available at discounted price of Rs 7,999. It is scheduled to go on sale on today on Flipkart, while there is no information about mi.com sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The AI selfie camera supports portrait mode and also supports face unlock. For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also Google Lens integration offering translation between 104 languages.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same as the one powering Redmi 8A. The smartphone comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof and runs MIUI. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. Xiaomi is only including a 10W charger in the box of the device.

