Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 as its newest entry-level smartphone in India yesterday. The successor to Redmi 7 comes with focus on two areas: cameras and battery life. The smartphone, in fact, differs from Redmi 8A mainly in terms of storage and price. For Xiaomi, the Redmi 7 was one of the best selling smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. With Redmi 8, the company is trying to further strengthen its product lineup. However, it has competition in the form of Realme 3i and Motorola Moto e6s. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other:

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s: Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi Redmi 8 is being offered in two different storage variants in India. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. At the launch, Xiaomi announced a special offer where first 5 million customers will get the 4GB RAM variant for Rs 7,999. Those who order the 3GB RAM variant will get upgraded to 4GB RAM variant. In other words, Xiaomi has made the 3GB RAM variant redundant even before the smartphone goes on sale. It goes on sale at midnight on October 12, which is also when Diwali with Mi begins.

In comparison, Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The smartphone might see discounts during the next few days when Flipkart’s Mobiles Big Diwali Sale starts on October 12. Motorola Moto e6s is another new entrant in the entry-level smartphone segment. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 7,999. All the three devices are available online via Flipkart and the company website.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s: Cameras

With Redmi 8, Xiaomi is bringing major improvements to the camera department. It has dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The main camera uses Sony IMX363 sensor, which is the same as the one found on Poco F1. Xiaomi is promising the same level of detail and dynamic range like the one seen on Poco F1. For selfies, the smartphone depends on an 8-megapixel shooter that supports 1080p videos like its predecessor.

The Realme 3i and Motorola Moto e6s also feature dual rear camera setup. They both use a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera. When it comes to selfies, Realme might have an edge with its 13-megapixel shooter. Other two devices come equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies. The Redmi 8, on paper alone, seems to have a better camera setup on the back while Realme 3i’s selfie camera might appeal to those who click a lot of selfies.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Realme 3i vs Motorola Moto e6s: Specifications

Xiaomi has once once again nailed the pricing with the Redmi 8. However, the device is no slouch when it comes to complete specifications either. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ display that features a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is the same chipset also found on the Redmi 8A. It comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

Realme 3i also comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display like the Redmi 8. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The Moto e6s has a smaller 6.1-inch HD+ display, gets MediaTek Helio P22 under the hood and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs a 3,000mAh battery, which is the smallest among the three devices. The Redmi 8 packs a larger 5,000mAh battery while Realme 3i comes equipped with 4,230mAh

Features Realme 3i Xiaomi Redmi 8 Motorola Moto E6S Price 7999 7999 7999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.22-inch HD+ 6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 12MP + 2MP 13MP+2MP Front Camera 13MP 8MP 8MP Battery 4,230mAh 5,000mAh 3,000mAh

