Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5,000mAh battery to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

The Redmi 8 comes with dual rear cameras, an 8-megapixel front camera and an HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch.

  Published: November 14, 2019 9:11 AM IST
The recently launched budget smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 8, is all set to go on sale today once again. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Buyers will be able to get the smartphone at a promotional price of Rs 7,999 till the Xiaomi doesn’t sell 5 million units. At this price, you get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, something not many brands offer in this price range. Buyers can choose from Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 offers

As far as offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering five percent cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users. HDFC Bank debit card users can avail 10 percent cashback. No cost EMI options starting at Rs 667 per month are also available.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ notch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. Along with 4GB of RAM, there’s 64GB of expandable (up to 512GB) internal memory. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, and USB Type-C port. On the software front, the device was launched with Android Pie-based MIUI 10. The Redmi 8 is expected to receive the latest MIUI 11 update by the end of November.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8
Price 7999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: November 14, 2019 9:11 AM IST

