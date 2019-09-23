Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi 8A India launch event will take place on September 25. This will be the successor to the Redmi 7A device, which falls under the brands popular entry-level Redmi A series. The Redmi 7A was launched just two months back in India. Xiaomi’s India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has now revealed that the Redmi 8A will offer support for USB Type-C port and fast charging. He also said that the new Redmi phone is “probably the ONLY phone in the price segment to have Type-C!.”

He confirmed about the same via his Twitter handle. The teaser also gives a glimpse at the smartphone’s design. The teaser also confirms that the previously leaked design of the Redmi 8A was actually right. A few days back, the Redmi 8A received TENAA certification with the model number M1908C3KE. The listing revealed the design of the phone from all the angles. The new Redmi phone will offer a single camera at the back. It is said to offer a plastic body. There will also be a Redmi branding on the rear side below the camera, as well as ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ branding too.

1st ever look of beautiful #Redmi8A! 🤩 When we said the #Redmi 8A would have #Dumdaar features, we meant it. It will come with #TypeC port and fast charging support.🔋 Probably the ONLY phone in the price segment to have Type-C! 👍 RT if excited. 🔄#Xiaomi ♥️ #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/ycTGyLvzgk — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 23, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 8A specifications (expected)

As for the rest of the features, Redmi India recently hinted that the handset will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. As mentioned above, the handset was recently spotted on TENAA. The listing revealed what could be the features and specifications of the Redmi 8A. The handset will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, dual-SIM card slots. The phone is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie OS based on MIUI 10. It is expected to debut with a big battery, a massive display and Aura wave grip design. If reports are to believed, the Redmi 8A will come with a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage option. As far as the cameras are concerned, Redmi 8A is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. You will also get an option to expand the internal memory of the phone, similar to other Xiaomi phones.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline