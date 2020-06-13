Xiaomi India has just announced a new model number for its budget Android smartphone, the Redmi 8A Dual. This new variant will feature 64GB internal storage instead of 32GB in current models. The 64GB internal storage variant joins the existing variants to offer more options to users. Taking a look back, the company first launched the device back in February 2020 with two variants. These include the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. It is also worth noting that the device already features an option to add a microSD card slot to expand the storage. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual variant here.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 64GB storage out; details

Taking a closer look, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shared the details regarding the new model on Twitter. Jain posted a Twitter sharing all the important details including the pricing, availability, and sale date for the new variant. As part of the tweet, he also posted a 25-second long video to highlight the need of this new model. As per the tweet, the new model will be priced at Rs 8,999. Interested users can head to Amazon India, Mi.com on June 15, at 12 noon to make the purchase. It is also worth noting that the device will also be available on retail outlets at the same time.

The video confirmed that this device is meant for users who can’t make do with 32GB storage. One can add a microSD card slot but built-in storage provides a more seamless experience. In addition, this microSD card slot will come in handy if the user runs out of the 64GB internal storage.

Warning: Storage Full? Now you don’t worry as we’ve got it all covered with #DoubleDumdaar! 💪#Redmi8ADual now in 3GB+64GB storage option. Get yours on 15th June at 12noon on https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8, @amazon and retail outlets. 😇 RT🔄 to spread the word!#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/PntYEnfHLy — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 13, 2020