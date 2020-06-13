comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage official | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage official; first sale scheduled for June 15

Xiaomi first launched the device back in February 2020 with two variants. These include the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual variant here.

  • Updated: June 14, 2020 5:15 AM IST
Xiaomi India has just announced a new model number for its budget Android smartphone, the Redmi 8A Dual. This new variant will feature 64GB internal storage instead of 32GB in current models. The 64GB internal storage variant joins the existing variants to offer more options to users. Taking a look back, the company first launched the device back in February 2020 with two variants. These include the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. It is also worth noting that the device already features an option to add a microSD card slot to expand the storage. Let’s check out the details regarding the new Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual variant here.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual with 64GB storage out; details

Taking a closer look, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shared the details regarding the new model on Twitter. Jain posted a Twitter sharing all the important details including the pricing, availability, and sale date for the new variant. As part of the tweet, he also posted a 25-second long video to highlight the need of this new model. As per the tweet, the new model will be priced at Rs 8,999. Interested users can head to Amazon India, Mi.com on June 15, at 12 noon to make the purchase. It is also worth noting that the device will also be available on retail outlets at the same time.

The video confirmed that this device is meant for users who can’t make do with 32GB storage. One can add a microSD card slot but built-in storage provides a more seamless experience. In addition, this microSD card slot will come in handy if the user runs out of the 64GB internal storage.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Price 7299
Chipset 1.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
OS Android 9.0
Display 6.22-inch touchscreen-720×1520 pixels
Internal Memory 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage
Rear Camera 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel
Front Camera 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Battery 5000mAh
  • Published Date: June 13, 2020 8:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 14, 2020 5:15 AM IST

