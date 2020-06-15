Xiaomi recently launched the 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 8A Dual, and now it is all set to go on sale today. To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual was launched back in February this year. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual price in India starts from Rs 7,499. If you are interested in buying this Redmi phone, then you can head to Amazon India or Mi.com today at 12:00PM when the sale starts. It will also be available via retail outlets at the same time.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price in India

The newly launched 64GB storage variant of Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 8,999. For the same price, you get 3GB RAM. In addition to this, the device is also available with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option, which will cost Rs 7,499. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 7,999.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Specifications, features

The smartphone is available in three different colors: midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue. If you are planning to buy the Redmi 8A Dual, it is recommended that you get the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform with Adreno 505 graphics processor.

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box.