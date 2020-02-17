comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers, specifications and more

The new Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual device will go on sale tomorrow at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com. It will also be available via Xiaomi's offline Mi stores to start with.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 3:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 2

Xiaomi will start selling its latest budget Redmi 8A Dual in India from tomorrow. The specifications and features of the new Redmi 8A Dual are mostly similar to that of the Redmi 8A. The company is just calling it a better version. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 in India, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 6,999 in India.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual device will go on sale tomorrow at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com. It will also be available via Xiaomi’s offline Mi stores to start with. The device will be made available in three color options – Sea blue, Sky white or Midnight grey.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features, specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual is equipped with a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The latest Redmi 8A Dual packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs a 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel camera sensor at the back. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi 8A Dual are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual offers support for VoWifi, and reverse charging tech. It features a new Aura X Grip design, which the company claims will offer a better grip. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging too. The handset also offers dual-SIM card slots. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A Dual ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone comes with a wireless FM radio feature, and is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Price 6499
Chipset 1.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor
OS Android 9.0
Display 6.22-inch touchscreen-720×1520 pixels
Internal Memory 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage
Rear Camera 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel
Front Camera 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Battery 5000mAh
