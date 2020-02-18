comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM: Check out price, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM: Check out price, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is an updated version of Redmi 8A launched in India last year. It now comes with dual rear camera setup

  • Published: February 18, 2020 9:09 AM IST
Redmi 8A Dual main

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual, the dual camera version of Redmi 8A, goes on sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week and it goes on sale for the first time today. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at 12:00PM IST on Amazon India and Mi.com. The sale is being held alongside the Redmi Power Bank, which will be available exclusively from Xiaomi’s own website.

Related Stories


Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price, Specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual comes as the competitor to Realme C3, which is the new benchmark for budget smartphones right now. The Xiaomi smartphone does not differ much from Redmi 8A previously available in the country. However, it now offers an improved camera setup thanks to dual rear cameras. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 for the base model with 2GB RAM. The 3GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,999.

The smartphone is available in three different colors: midnight grey, sky white and sea blue. If you are planning to buy the Redmi 8A Dual, it is recommended that you get the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform with Adreno 505 graphics processor.

Realme C3 Review: A good mix of value and features

Also Read

Realme C3 Review: A good mix of value and features

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 9:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Check price, offers
Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features

News

Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features
Realme C3 first sale in India tomorrow: Check price, features

News

Realme C3 first sale in India tomorrow: Check price, features
Realme C3 to launch with triple rear camera setup in Indonesian

News

Realme C3 to launch with triple rear camera setup in Indonesian

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने पोस्टपेड यूजर्स को दिया झटका, महंगी हुई ये सर्विस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में पहली बार सेल के लिए आएगा

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल कल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei P30 Lite स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
News
Redmi power bank to be available starting 12pm today
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco X2 goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 to reportedly launch with 5,000mAh battery
iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch

News

iQOO 3 5G teaser page live on Flipkart ahead of February 25 India launch