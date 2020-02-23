The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is now available for purchase via open sale in India. The entry-level phone from Xiaomi can be purchased via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a starting price of Rs 6,499 in India. Buyers can get up to Rs 6,150 discount on exchange of an old phone on Amazon.in. There is also an EMI option on the e-commerce website. Read on to find out everything about the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price, Specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual comes as the competitor to Realme C3, which is the new benchmark for budget smartphones right now. The Xiaomi smartphone does not differ much from Redmi 8A previously available in the country. However, it now offers an improved camera setup thanks to dual rear cameras. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 for the base model with 2GB RAM. The 3GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,999.

The smartphone is available in three different colors: midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue. If you are planning to buy the Redmi 8A Dual, it is recommended that you get the 3GB RAM variant. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform with Adreno 505 graphics processor.

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box.