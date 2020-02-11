comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, features
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual launched in India: Price in India, sale date, specifications

Xiaomi hasn't surprisingly launched the Redmi 9A phone, and instead, a 2020 version of the Redmi 8A. Xiaomi is calling the better version of the device as Redmi 8A Dual.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 12:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in India. The company hasn’t surprisingly launched the Redmi 9A phone, and instead, a 2020 version of the Redmi 8A. Xiaomi is calling the better version of the device as Redmi 8A Dual. The specifications and features of the new Redmi phone are mostly similar to that of the Redmi 8A. Interestingly, the company hasn’t even changed the price of the device.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 in India, which is for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. The new Redmi 8A Dual device will go on sale from February 18 via Amazon India. It will also be available via Mi.com and Mi stores. Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will soon be available via offline stores too. Customers can opt for Sea blue, Sky white or midnight grey colors.

Watch: Poco X2 First Look

The company has also revealed that the Redmi 8A Dual will soon be available via offline stores too. The latest Redmi phone comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery, USB Type C port, a new Aura X Grip design, reverse charging and more. Read on to know more about the Redmi 8A Dual’s features and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual offers support for VoWifi, and reverse charging tech. It features a new Aura X Grip design, which the company claims will offer a better grip. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging too. The handset also offers dual-SIM card slots. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A Dual ships with Android 9 Pie OS. The smartphone comes with a wireless FM radio feature, and is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof.

The Redmi 8A Dual is equipped with a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The latest Redmi 8A Dual packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs a 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel camera sensor at the back. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi 8A Dual are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

