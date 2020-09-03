Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual receiving Android 10 update in India: Check details

While the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is now official in India, the company can be seen updating its predecessor regularly. Adding to the list of updates, Xiaomi has now pushed Android 10 firmware for the Redmi 8A Dual. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price and specifications

As per reports, the update is still being rolled out to a handful of users. Also, there is no UI upgrade in this Android 10 update, which means Redmi 8A Dual users will have to wait for the MIUI 12. The Android 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual ships with build number V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Price in India

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with starting 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option, which will cost Rs 7,499. Then there is a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model as well, which costs Rs 7,999. The company recently added a 64GB storage variant in the lineup, and it can be purchased at Rs 8,999. The smartphone is available in three different colors: midnight grey, sky white, and sea blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Specifications, features

In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch and offers a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform with Adreno 505 graphics processor.

For imaging, we are looking at dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It is now aided by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for capturing depth information. For selfies, we are looking at an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second. The Redmi 8A Dual runs MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging, which should make it faster to charge the device. However, the 18W fast charger is not included in the box.