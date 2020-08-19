comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India without MIUI 12
Xiaomi Redmi 8A gets Android 10 stable update in India without MIUI 12

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Android 10 update is rolling out with MIUI 11 in India. The same update was rolled out in China late last month.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A, Redmi 9A

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 10 update to the Redmi 8A without the MIUI 12 in India. The smartphone was launched with Android 9-based MIUI 11, and it was in line to receive the Android 10 update since launch. Xiaomi had promised the update soon, but it never came. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 teased for India, could launch in August

Now as reported by PiunikaWeb, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Android 10 update is rolling out with MIUI 11 in India. The same update was rolled out in China late last month, and it followed release for global and European units. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale today at 12pm via Amazon, Mi.com; check price, details

In India, the stable Android 10 update for Redmi 8A comes with version number 11.0.1.0.QCPINXM. The OTA package is around 1.6GB, and it is likely that not everyone will get the update in one go. The update is likely to rollout in phased manner. That said, the update brings along the August 2020 security patch. Also Read - HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

Xiaomi Redmi 8A: features, specifications

The Redmi 8A flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Redmi 8A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with dual-sim support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for 18W fast-charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+-720 x 1520 pixels
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh
Best Sellers