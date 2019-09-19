comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Expected specs
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25; to offer 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 8A phone in India on September 25. Redmi India's latest tweet also hints that the Xiaomi Redmi 8A will offer a massive 5,000mAh battery. Read on to know more.

  • Published: September 19, 2019 1:15 PM IST
Xiaomi has revealed that it will launch the Redmi 8A smartphone in India on September 25. This Redmi phone falls under the company’s popular entry-level Redmi A series. Xiaomi’s India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has confirmed about the same via his Twitter handle. Redmi India’s latest tweet also hints that the Redmi 8A will offer a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The tweet says “Time for another dumdaar addition to India’s most-loved Redmi A series. We’ll unveil the #DumdaarRedmi8A for you on 25th September 2019. A lot of dumdaar features to look forward to.” The teaser also confirms that the upcoming Redmi phone will feature a notched display. The Redmi 8A will be a successor to the Redmi 7A phone, which was launched just two months back in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A specifications (expected)

Besides, just recently, the handset was spotted on TENAA. The listing revealed what could be the features of the Redmi 8A. The handset will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, dual-SIM card slots. The listing further revealed that the Redmi 8A will ship with Android 9 Pie OS based on MIUI 10. It is expected to debut with a big battery, a massive display and Aura wave grip design. If reports are to believed, the Redmi 8A will come with a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As mentioned above, the handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage option. You will also get an option to expand the internal memory of the phone. As far as the cameras are concerned, Redmi 8A is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 1:15 PM IST

