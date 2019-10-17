comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A smartphone is now available through offline stores as well. It is priced at Rs 6,499, which is for the base 2GB RAM model.

  Published: October 17, 2019 1:09 PM IST
The latest entry-level Redmi 8A smartphone from Xiaomi is now available through offline stores as well. Customers can also buy the Redmi 8A through Flipkart or Mi.com. It is priced at Rs 6,499, which is for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant costs Rs 6,999. These prices are for both offline and online stores. After Diwali, the prices will be increased by Rs 300 in the offline market, 91Mobiles reports.

One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its battery. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging too. The handset also offers dual-SIM card slots. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A ships with Android 9 Pie OS.

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor and 23.8-inch flat monitor: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor and 23.8-inch flat monitor: Price and Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is equipped with a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Xiaomi Redmi 8A are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes with a wireless FM radio feature, and is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof. Separately, the handset’s predecessor, Redmi 7A, is currently available for Rs 4,999 via Flipkart. Originally, this Redmi phone was launched in India for Rs 5,999.

Features Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

