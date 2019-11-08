comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India: Check full details
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India: Price and other details

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. It is now available for purchase via open sale. Interested buyers can get Xiaomi's budget-friendly device through Flipkart, and Mi.com.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi launched Redmi 8A in September this year. The entry-level smartphone was initially made available via a couple of flash sales. The Redmi 8A is now available for purchase via open sale. Interested buyers can get Xiaomi’s budget-friendly device through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. Read on to find out everything about this Redmi phone.

Redmi 8A price in India, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6,499, which is for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant costs Rs 6,999 in India. One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its battery. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging too. The handset also offers dual-SIM card slots. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A ships with Android 9 Pie OS.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is equipped with a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus.

On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Xiaomi Redmi 8A are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes with a wireless FM radio feature, and is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof. Separately, the handset’s predecessor, Redmi 7A, is currently available for Rs 5,499 via Flipkart. Originally, this Redmi phone was launched in India for Rs 5,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

