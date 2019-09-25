comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch today: Live stream details, expected specs
The Redmi 8A launch will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. This smartphone hasn't been launched in any other market yet, and India will be the first market where Xiaomi will launch Redmi 8A phone.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 9:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi is all set to launch new Redmi 8A phone in India today. This smartphone hasn’t been launched in any other market yet, and India will be the first market where Xiaomi will launch Redmi 8A phone. It will be a sequel to the Redmi 7A phone, which made its debut just a few months back in the country. The Redmi 8A launch will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. It will kick off at 12:00PM.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed the design and a few features of the Redmi phone. The teasers suggest that the device will be available in two gradient colors. It is likely to debut with a big battery, fast charging support, and Aura wave grip design. One of the teasers has also confirmed the presence of a waterdrop-style display notched design.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features, specifications (expected)

Redmi India recently hinted that the handset will pack a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 8A will offer support for USB Type-C port and fast charging. A TENAA listing surfaced recently suggesting the key specifications of the smartphone. The handset will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, dual-SIM card slots. The listing further revealed that the Redmi 8A will ship with Android 9 Pie OS based on MIUI 10.

If reports are to believed, the Redmi 8A will come with a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. Xiaomi is likely to offer the device in 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage option. As far as the cameras are concerned, Redmi 8A is rumored to pack a 12-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

You will also get an option to expand the internal memory of the phone, similar to other Xiaomi phones. The phone maker just recently revealed that the Redmi 7A will be available for Rs 4,999 during the company’s Diwali with Mi sale. The handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The brand might launch the Redmi 8A with a similar price tag.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

