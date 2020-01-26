comscore Xiaomi Redmi 8A with Android 10 appears on Geekbench | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 8A to soon get Android 10; gets spotted on Geekbench

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A has made an appearance on GeekBench with the latest Android 10 OS.

  Updated: January 26, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Just recently, both the Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A received a new January security update, but the devices didn’t get the latest Android 10 OS. The update was based on the older Android 9 Pie OS. Now, the Redmi 8A has made an appearance on GeekBench with the latest Android 10 OS. The listing suggests that the device will soon get the Android 10 update.

While a lot of Redmi or Mi users have been eagerly waiting for the Android 10 update, it seems that Xiaomi is gradually releasing the update for its phones. A few weeks back, the smartphone maker rolled out Android 10 update for Mi A2, which is the second Android One device from the Chinese company. Just recently, Xiaomi confirmed that it will roll out the Android 10 update for Mi A3 in February 2020. The confirmation came in the form of a reply to a user query.

The Redmi K20 Pro was the first Xiaomi phone to receive the Android 10 software update. Also, Xiaomi was also among the first to release the new software when Google made Android 10 official in September last year. The company recently rolled out an Android 10-based software update for the Xiaomi Mi 9T. This device is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 smartphone for Europe.

The update added the latest January 2020 security patch update along with some bug fixes and the usual Android 10 features. The latest Android OS offers new features, including gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 8A
Price 6499
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.22-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 5,000mAh

  Published Date: January 26, 2020 12:05 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 26, 2020 12:06 PM IST

