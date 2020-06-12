Xiaomi Redmi 8A update brings May 2020 security patch

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its Redmi 8A smartphone from last year. The latest software update for the device brings the month-old May 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and overall system stability to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out to the devices in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro to get Android 11 beta skinned with MIUI

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A update bumps up the software build version number to MIUI V11.0.7.0.PCPMIXM and its firmware size is about 1.8 GB based on the earlier MIUI 11 software. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with May 2020 Android security patch.

Xiaomi is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in phases, so it may take a while before reaching all Redmi 8A units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the device.

As per the changelog, the Redmi 8A latest update has increased system security. The month-old May 2020 security patch update, according to Google‘s Android bulletin, fixes some critical and moderate security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these exploits could have let the bypass of user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features, specifications

The Redmi 8A flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 8A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with dual-sim support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for 18W fast-charging.

