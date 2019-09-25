Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi 8A smartphone in India. This smartphone is a part of the company’s most popular entry-level Redmi A series. The new Redmi phone is a sequel to the Redmi 7A smartphone. It should be noted that India is the first market to get the new budget-friendly Redmi 8A phone. It will closely compete with other affordable devices like Realme C2, and Infinix Hot 8. Here’s how these phones compete based on their price, specifications and features.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Price in India, availability

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 8A smartphone in two variants. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 6,499, while the 3GB + 32GB configuration cost Rs 6,999. It will go on sale from September 29 via Flipkart and Mi.com. The company has also revealed that the Redmi 8A will soon be available via offline stores too.

The Realme C2 comes in three variants in India. The Realme C2 price in India is set at Rs 5,999. This price is for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration. The 2GB + 32GB variant cost Rs 6,999, while the 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 7,999. The smartphone is available via Flipkart and Realme.com. Also, the Chinese brand is selling it offline via 8,000 retail stores.

Currently, the Infinix Hot 8 can be purchased for Rs 6,999 in India. For the same price, Infinix will sell the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Notably, this is an introductory price, and the phone will be available for Rs 7,999 after October 30.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Display

The Redmi 8A offers a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme C2 sports a small 6.1-inch HD+ notched display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Infinix phone comes with a whopping 6.52-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5d glass. It has 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Chipset, RAM, Storage

The newly launched Redmi 8A draws its power from a Snapdragon 439 SoC, similar to the Redmi 7A smartphone. It comes with 32GB storage, but you can opt for 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Realme phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It is available in three models, including 2GB+ 16GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 32GB. The Infinix Hot 8 is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. This handset is available in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Separately, the smartphone comes with a wireless FM radio feature too. It is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Cameras

The entry-level Redmi phone features a single 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi 8A are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots. The Realme C2 includes two cameras at the back. So you get a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. Selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel front camera.

Infinix is offering the Hot 8 with AI-based triple rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup also includes a dedicated low light sensor. The setup is accompanied by quad led flash too. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 vs Infinix Hot 8: Battery, software

On the software front, you get Android 9 Pie with respective custom UI skin on both Infinix Hot 8 and Realme C2 phones. Xiaomi’s new phone also runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. Both the Redmi 8A and the Infinix Hot 8 pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. With the Realme phone, you get a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Realme C2 Infinix Hot 8 Xiaomi Redmi 8A Price 5999 6999 6499 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 6.5-inch HD+ 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 2GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor 12MP Front Camera 5MP 8MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

