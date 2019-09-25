The Xiaomi Redmi 8A has been launched in India. The Redmi 8A phone from Xiaomi hasn’t been launched in any other market yet, and India is the first market to get it. The smartphone will be available in two variants. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model will cost Rs 6,499, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. The new Redmi device will go on sale from September 29 via Flipkart.

The company has also revealed that the Redmi 8A will soon be available via offline stores too. The Redmi 8A is a successor to the Redmi 7A, which made its debut just a few months back in the country. The latest Redmi phone comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery, USB Type C port, Aura wave grip design and more. Read on to know more about the smartphone’s features and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A features, specifications

One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its battery. The Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for USB Type-C port and 18W fast charging too. The handset also offers dual-SIM card slots. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Redmi 8A ships with Android 9 Pie OS.

The Redmi 8A is equipped with a 6.22-inch Dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The display also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. As far as the cameras are concerned, the device packs a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel Autofocus. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi 8A are also capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

The smartphone comes with a wireless FM radio feature, and is protected by P2i coating, meaning it is splash-proof. Separately, the phone maker just recently revealed that the Redmi 7A will be available for Rs 4,999 during the company’s Diwali with Mi sale. Originally, this Redmi phone was launched in India with a price label of Rs 5,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

