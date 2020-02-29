comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March
Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Mi 10 may launch in India mid-March

According to a new report the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone could launch in India in mid-March, and the Redmi 9 could launch at the same event.

  • Published: February 29, 2020 3:52 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China recently. According to a new report the Mi 10 smartphone could launch in India in mid-March. And besides the Mi 10 the Redmi 9 will also apparently be launched at the same event. The Redmi 9 has been one of those mystery phones which Xiaomi has not given us much information about.

Xiaomi’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has hinted that the Mi 10 could launch in India soon. The Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch will likely take place soon as a few months back Mi India teased the launch of the 108-megapixel camera phone. The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 108-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 full specifications, features

The latest Xiaomi Mi 10 features a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1,120 nits peak brightness. The device comes with a single hole-punch display design. The smartphone’s panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The newly launched Mi 10’s display offers a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The brand revealed that its Mi 10 phone has scored 585,232 scores on Antutu. The company has added a big 4,780mAh battery inside the phone. The Mi 10 will support 30W wired Flash Charge tech, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The Pro version of the phone comes with 50W charging support and features a 4,500mAh battery. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, which is the latest standard for home wireless networks. It is the successor to Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which is now called Wi-Fi 5.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch expected soon, but with different pricing model

As for photography, there are a total of four cameras at the back. The newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 108-megapixel main camera that employs the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor from Samsung. The rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone has 8K video recording support, OIS and EIS. On the front, the device packs a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and videos. Connectivity options of the Mi 10 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res audio, NFC, and an infrared (IR) blaster.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 design teased; details

Xiaomi shared some teasers about the Redmi 9 inspecting which, we get a sense of what to expect both on the front and the back of the device. As per the teasers, we get a drop notch display on the top of the smartphone. In addition, we also get a thick chin at the bottom of the device with Redmi branding in the middle. This makes the rumored Xiaomi Redmi 9 similar to the Redmi 8 that launched last year. Xiaomi is also marketing the upcoming smartphone with the tagline “Deskh ka Dumdaar smartphone”.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page live on Amazon India; design, and battery capacity hinted

In addition, Xiaomi is also claiming that Redmi 9 will be “Dumdaar” in different aspects of performance. These aspects include entertainment, camera, and battery. We are not sure about the front-camera resolution but the screenshot did showcase portrait mode along with built-in Google Lens. Xiaomi also confirmed that the Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: February 29, 2020 3:52 PM IST

