Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website | BGR India
  Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website; likely to launch soon
Xiaomi Redmi 9 appears on the global website; likely to launch soon

The unreleased smartphone appears months after the device maker launched its Redmi Note 9 series in India. Let’s check out the details for the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 here.

  Published: May 9, 2020 4:35 PM IST
Smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be gearing up to launch a number of smartphones in the market. A new report has surfaced online revealed some information regarding a new smartphone, the Redmi 9. This comes right after we spotted the Redmi Note 9 and the POCO M2 Pro on the Xiaomi India website. As per the report, the Redmi 9 was just spotted on the global website. This likely means that the smartphone is expected to launch in the coming months, if not weeks. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

The unreleased smartphone appears months after the device maker launched its Redmi Note 9 series in India. It launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Note 9 Pro Max about 2 months back. Beyond India, the company launched its Redmi Note 9, Note 9S, and Note 9 Pro in different countries. Some of the devices are similar in hardware with different branding. However, the one device missing out of the action is the Redmi 9. Now, let’s take a closer look at the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 here. Also Read - Xiaomi India website confirms POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Mi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 9 spotted; details

As per MySmartPrice, similar to the POCO M2 Pro, the upcoming device was also spotted on the RF Exposure page. The Redmi 9 comes with M2004J19G model number along with RF certification. It is the first time that we have spotted the model online. Digging deeper in the report, the Redmi 9 also made its way to different certifications websites. These include the Eurasian EEC certification, and the MIIT and 3C certifications in China. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro sale today: Check price in India, offers, features, availability

Taking a look at the 3C certification, it appears that Redmi 9 will feature 10W charging. The device will also likely feature Android 10-based MIUI skin out of the box. It is possible that Xiaomi may add MIUI 12 out of the box. However, we are not sure at the time of writing. This comes just a day after Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 5G, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Mi Box 4K in India.

  Published Date: May 9, 2020 4:35 PM IST

