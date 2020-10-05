Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be up for sale in India today. Interested users can buy the device through the Amazon India website and mi.com. Its price in India starts from Rs 8,999, and it will go on sale at 12:00PM today. The top features of the handset are MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon, Mi.com; Check features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price in India is set at Rs 8,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also a 128GB storage variant with 4GB RAM. It comes with a price label of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 will be sold in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options via Amazon and mi.com.

Specifications, features

With the Redmi 9, the brand is offering a modern design with a square rear camera module and a new matte texture. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the back of the phone. Instead of the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

This is paired with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the storage to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi is shipping the device with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10. The recently launched Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Redmi 8 from last year. However, the new model drops the support for 18W fast charging system and settles for a 10W wired charging system.

It comes with a micro-USB port, P2i water-repellant coating, and pre-installed a screen protector. As for the cameras, the Redmi 9 features a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. At the back, there’s a dual-camera setup. The main camera is using a 13-megapixel sensor and the second one is a 2-megapixel depth camera.