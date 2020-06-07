Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

Xiaomi seems ready with its Redmi 9 series of smartphones. The company is widely rumored to launch the Redmi 9 on June 25, but there are a few reports which suggest that the phone might land up early in China. The alleged specifications of the Redmi 9 have surfaced online in the past, and now, it’s been listed by two e-commerce players with full specifications, variants and price. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

As per listing, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will start from 10,659 Rubles (approximately Rs 11,000). It will has the base variant carrying 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. The 4GB+64GB model on the other hand is listed for 13,964 Rubles (approximately Rs 15,000 approx.). About the color variants, it is expected in Ocean Green, Sunset PurpXiaomi Redmi 9, le and Carbon Gray colors.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C model alongside the standard version. But lets talk about the Redmi 9 leaked specs and features for now.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and features

According to the website, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will launch with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is listed to pack a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, as well as 32GB and 64GB storage model. There will be triple card slot with storage expansion option of up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 will have a quad-rear camera setup. This setup is listed to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. The full setup will be backed by a 5,020mAh battery along with 18W USB Type-C fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone socket.