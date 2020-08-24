comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India ahead of August 27 launch
Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India ahead of August 27 launch

Last week, a tipster had shared full specifications and images of the upcoming Redmi 9 India unit. Check details.

  Published: August 24, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Amazon India has listed the upcoming Redmi 9 on its portal ahead of August 27 launch. Xiaomi, last week, announced that it is bringing the Redmi 9 in India on August 27 at 12:00PM (noon). The information was shared by Redmi India Twitter page. Also, Xiaomi’s India website updated event page for the Redmi 9 with a countdown timer to the launch event time. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

But as of now there is not much information available for the upcoming Redmi 9 for India. But if reports are to be believed, then this model could be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was originally launched in Malaysia back in June. To recall, Xiaomi originally launched a Redmi 9 phone in Spain back in June and that has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

That said, last week, a tipster shared first information of the Redmi 9 India unit. We get to saw few images of the upcoming Redmi 9 India variant and purported full specifications. Here’s all we know. Also Read - See how Xiaomi's 50W wireless charging works on the Mi 10 Ultra

Leaked specifications for Redmi 9 India unit

According to the tipster, the Redmi 9 will launch with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, just like the Redmi 9C. It’ll ship with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. This one is claimed to feature the MediaTek G35 octa-core SoC, just like the Redmi 9C Malaysia unit. But confusion is whether Xiaomi will bring in both 2GB and 3GB variants for India.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For camera, the India unit of Redmi 9 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be an LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the handset will support dual-SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery with Micro-USB charging of standard 10 watts, added tipster.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 11:04 AM IST

