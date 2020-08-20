comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features, specifications

News

Xiaomi's India website has also updated event page for the Redmi 9 with a countdown timer to the launch event time.

  • Published: August 20, 2020 4:58 PM IST
xioami-redmi-9-india-launch-price-specifications

Yesterday, Xiaomi teased that they are going to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India soon. Today, the company has confirmed Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be launched on August 27 in the country at 12 noon. The information was shared by Redmi India Twitter page. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12 pm via Amazon; check details

Also, Xiaomi’s India website has also updated event page for the Redmi 9 with a countdown timer to the launch event time. But to recall, Xiaomi originally launched a Redmi 9 phone in Spain back in June and that has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime. So, as of now there is not much information available for the upcoming Redmi 9 for India. But if reports are to be believed, then this model could be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was originally launched in Malaysia back in June. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Redmi 9: Expected specifications for India unit

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to launch with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, just like the Redmi 9C. It’ll ship with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. This one is a more affordable version, so it is likely to keep the MediaTek G35 octa-core SoC, just like the Redmi 9C Malaysia unit. For additional storage, the devices supports microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For camera, the India unit of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be an LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the handset will support dual-SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 20, 2020 4:58 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Android 9.0
Media Tek Helio G80
13MP+8MP+5MP+2MP quad camera
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Media Tek Helio G 35
13 MP AI Triple Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

News

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

Gmail down in India and worldwide

News

Gmail down in India and worldwide

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

Gmail down in India and worldwide

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

News

Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000
Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12 pm via Amazon

News

Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12 pm via Amazon
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भारत में किया टीज

Samsung, Realme, Nokia अगले कुछ दिनों लॉन्च करेंगे ये धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन्स

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review : कमाल की परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरा फीचर्स की भरमार

Lava Pulse फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा हर्ट रेट और ब्लड प्रेशर मॉनिटर

Redmi, Mi, Poco को मिलेगा नया MIUI अपडेट, यूजर्स बैन चाइनीज ऐप्स को कर पाएंगे अनइंस्टॉल

Latest Videos

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video
Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

News

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon
Gmail down in India and worldwide

News

Gmail down in India and worldwide
Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers