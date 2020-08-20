Yesterday, Xiaomi teased that they are going to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India soon. Today, the company has confirmed Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be launched on August 27 in the country at 12 noon. The information was shared by Redmi India Twitter page. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 sale today at 12 pm via Amazon; check details

Also, Xiaomi’s India website has also updated event page for the Redmi 9 with a countdown timer to the launch event time. But to recall, Xiaomi originally launched a Redmi 9 phone in Spain back in June and that has already been launched in India as the Redmi 9 Prime. So, as of now there is not much information available for the upcoming Redmi 9 for India. But if reports are to be believed, then this model could be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was originally launched in Malaysia back in June. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Redmi 9: Expected specifications for India unit

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to launch with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, just like the Redmi 9C. It’ll ship with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. This one is a more affordable version, so it is likely to keep the MediaTek G35 octa-core SoC, just like the Redmi 9C Malaysia unit. For additional storage, the devices supports microSD card slot.

On the front will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For camera, the India unit of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be an LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the handset will support dual-SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery.