Redmi 9 India unit images, full specifications leaked before launch

Yesterday, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 9 smartphone will be launched on August 27 in India. But up until now, there is confusion as to which device will come as Redmi 9 in India because the original Redmi 9 launched in Spain has already been launched in the country as the 9 Prime.

There were speculations that Xiaomi will bring in the slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C to India, which was originally launched in Malaysia back in June. Now thanks to a tipster, we have first information of the Redmi 9 India unit. The tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on Thursday shared a few images of the upcoming Redmi 9 India variant and purported full specifications. Here's all we know.

Leaked specifications for India unit

According to the tipster, the Redmi 9 will launch with a 6.53-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, just like the Redmi 9C. It’ll ship with Android 10 OS-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box. This one is claimed to feature the MediaTek G35 octa-core SoC, just like the Redmi 9C Malaysia unit. But confusion is whether Xiaomi will bring in both 2GB and 3GB variants for India. For additional storage, the device will support microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

On the front will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For camera, the India unit of Redmi 9 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup including a 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be an LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the handset will support dual-SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. The handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery with Micro-USB charging of standard 10 watts, added tipster.