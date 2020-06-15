A few days back, Xiaomi launched its latest Redmi 9 phone in Spain, Europe. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched its new entry-level phone in Malaysia, but with a cheaper price tag. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 price reportedly starts from MYR 449, which is around Rs 8,000 in India. In Spain, the same Redmi phone was launched for €148, which is about Rs 12,724.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 9 in India under Rs 10,000 price segment. The key highlights of the device are quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and more. The Redmi 9 will go on its first flash sale in Malaysia on June 18, GSMArena reports. The mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is priced at MYR 599 (approximately Rs 10,650).

Xiaomi Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design on the top. The front of the phone also has slim bezels and the display is covered with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone also features a big 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi will only ship a 10W charger in the box, at least in Spain. The phone has a USB Type-C port for all its charging and data transfer needs.

The Redmi 9 also gets new improvements for its camera setup. The back has a quad-camera, consisting of a main 13-megapixel sensor. This is paired with a 9-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Lastly, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the phone is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for pictures and video calls.