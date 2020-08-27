comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

News

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 9 for the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Redmi 9 uses the Helio G35 chipset and comes with 4GB RAM as standard across all its variants.

  • Published: August 27, 2020 4:27 PM IST
Redmi 9

Xiaomi has launched two Redmi series smartphones this month. While the Redmi 9 Prime was catering to the Rs 10,000 segment, the Redmi 9 launched today aims to please the budget-conscious buyers. The phone comes in two storage variants and three color options. The base variant of the Redmi 9 costs Rs 8,999 whereas the top-end variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale on Amazon, Mi.com and Xiaomi’s offline channels from August 31. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The Redmi 9 brings a couple of crucial upgrades over the Redmi 8 from last year. One of the major highlights of the new model is its 4GB RAM. Xiaomi is sticking to 4GB RAM as standard for the entire lineup. Additionally, there’s a performance upgrade with a new MediaTek chipset. Rest of the specifications remain similar. The phone also gets a fresh design with bright colors such as Carbon Black, Sporty Orange and Sky Blue. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited time: Check India price, specs

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Redmi 9 specifications

With the Redmi 9, Xiaomi is offering the basic features you need from a smartphone. The new model goes for modern design cues with a squarish camera module and a new matte texture. This is in stark contrast to the glossy design of the Redmi 8 from last year. The phone still carries a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The fingerprint sensor has gone to the back of the phone. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: क्या है अंतर और कौन सा फोन है दमदार

Redmi 9

Instead of the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This is paired with 4GB RAM as standard across the board. Buyers can choose between 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the storage to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi is shipping the phone with the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The Redmi 9 retains the 5000mAh battery from the Redmi 8 from last year. However, the new model drops the 18W fast charging system and settles for a 10W wired charging system. Additionally, the phone also ditches the USB-C port in favour of a micro-USB port. Xiaomi has included the P2i water-repellant coating and pre-installed a screen protector.

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially, could launch soon in India

Also Read

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro teased officially, could launch soon in India

When it comes to the cameras, the Redmi 9 sports a 5-megapixel camera at the front for taking selfies. For the rear cameras, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. The main camera is using a 13-megapixel sensor whereas the second camera is a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 4:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements
News
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

News

Realme 7 series launching on September 3 with 65W charger

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website

News

Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today via Amazon and Mi website
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold सीरीज में जल्द लॉन्च हो सकते हैं तीन नए फोन

WhatsApp जल्द ही iPhone और Android यूजर्स की बड़ी प्रोब्लम को करेगा दूर

Samsung Galaxy M51 गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 10T सीरीज के रेंडर्स और फीचर्स हुए लीक, अनोखे कैमरे डिजाइन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Prepaid और Postpaid कनेक्शन के बीच सिर्फ एक OTP से कर सकेंगे स्विच

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

News

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones
Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers