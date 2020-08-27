Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

Xiaomi has launched two Redmi series smartphones this month. While the Redmi 9 Prime was catering to the Rs 10,000 segment, the Redmi 9 launched today aims to please the budget-conscious buyers. The phone comes in two storage variants and three color options. The base variant of the Redmi 9 costs Rs 8,999 whereas the top-end variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale on Amazon, Mi.com and Xiaomi’s offline channels from August 31. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

The Redmi 9 brings a couple of crucial upgrades over the Redmi 8 from last year. One of the major highlights of the new model is its 4GB RAM. Xiaomi is sticking to 4GB RAM as standard for the entire lineup. Additionally, there's a performance upgrade with a new MediaTek chipset. Rest of the specifications remain similar. The phone also gets a fresh design with bright colors such as Carbon Black, Sporty Orange and Sky Blue.

Redmi 9 specifications

With the Redmi 9, Xiaomi is offering the basic features you need from a smartphone. The new model goes for modern design cues with a squarish camera module and a new matte texture. This is in stark contrast to the glossy design of the Redmi 8 from last year. The phone still carries a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a small waterdrop notch on the top. The fingerprint sensor has gone to the back of the phone.

Instead of the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. This is paired with 4GB RAM as standard across the board. Buyers can choose between 64GB and 128GB onboard storage. One can also expand the storage to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi is shipping the phone with the latest MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The Redmi 9 retains the 5000mAh battery from the Redmi 8 from last year. However, the new model drops the 18W fast charging system and settles for a 10W wired charging system. Additionally, the phone also ditches the USB-C port in favour of a micro-USB port. Xiaomi has included the P2i water-repellant coating and pre-installed a screen protector.

When it comes to the cameras, the Redmi 9 sports a 5-megapixel camera at the front for taking selfies. For the rear cameras, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. The main camera is using a 13-megapixel sensor whereas the second camera is a 2-megapixel depth camera.