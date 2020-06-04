comscore Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specifications allegedly leaked online
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specifications allegedly leaked online: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specifications allegedly leaked online: All you need to know

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 9's new leak claim that it will have a Mediatek Helio G80 SoC.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 1:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9

It is being rumored that Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 9 on June 25, and will also showcase Remi 9A and Redmi 9C. Just a few days back, full specifications of all the three upcoming Redmi phones were spotted online. Now, a live image of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone has been leaked on Weibo. The image shows that there will be a pill-shaped camera module at the back, which will include only three cameras.

As you can see, Xiaomi might place the fourth camera and LED flash in a separate module. There will also be a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. The leaked image of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 also suggests that it will have a polycarbonate back. It might be available in two different color options, including green and violet. The new leak also revealed specifications of the Redmi 9, which back previously leaked spec sheet. The only difference is the new leak claim that there will be a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, instead of the Helio G70. Read on to know more

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

Redmi 9: Specifications (leaked)

As per the image shared by tipster Sudhanshu, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 could launch in India with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, similar to the Realme C3, and the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A.  It will reportedly be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company is likely to give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 could feature a quad rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. It will likely sport a fingerprint scanner on the phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks
News
Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks
OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements and more

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17

News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

News

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Band 5 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए लीक! मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

Swiggy, Zomato और Dunzo जल्द करेंगे ड्रोन से डिलिवरी, डीजीसीए से मिली टेस्ट की अनुमति

Realme X3 के मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, इस तरह मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

WhatsApp पर फिंगरप्रिंट लॉक कैसे एक्टिवेट करें

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks
News
Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks
Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online
Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17

News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17
Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15

News

Samsung India extends warranty on all products until June 15
Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch today: Everything you need to know