It is being rumored that Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 9 on June 25, and will also showcase Remi 9A and Redmi 9C. Just a few days back, full specifications of all the three upcoming Redmi phones were spotted online. Now, a live image of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone has been leaked on Weibo. The image shows that there will be a pill-shaped camera module at the back, which will include only three cameras.

As you can see, Xiaomi might place the fourth camera and LED flash in a separate module. There will also be a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. The leaked image of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 also suggests that it will have a polycarbonate back. It might be available in two different color options, including green and violet. The new leak also revealed specifications of the Redmi 9, which back previously leaked spec sheet. The only difference is the new leak claim that there will be a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, instead of the Helio G70. Read on to know more

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

Redmi 9: Specifications (leaked)

As per the image shared by tipster Sudhanshu, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 could launch in India with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, similar to the Realme C3, and the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A. It will reportedly be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company is likely to give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 could feature a quad rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. It will likely sport a fingerprint scanner on the phone.