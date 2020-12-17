One of the key features of the Redmi 9 Power is the battery. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support in the box. It also supports reverse charging and packs USB Type C port, side mounted fingerprint sensor an AI face unlock.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Power in India today through an online launch event. The smartphone has been priced starting Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The Redmi 9 Power will go on sale for the first time on December 22 on Amazon and Mi.com. Also Read - First look at the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi phone comes in two RAM and storage variants. The base model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the top-end model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also added an expandable storage option. If required, you will be able to expand the storage up to 512GB using a microSD card. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

Redmi 9 Power price in India, specs

The phone starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in four funky colour options including mighty black, blazing blue, fiery red and electric green. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Mi.com and also on Mi Home stores and other offline partner stores across the country. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The Redmi 9 Power comes packed with a big 6.53-inch FH+ dor drop display with support for Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In terms of design, the Redmi phone looks gorgeous with a stunning textured back and vibrant colours. The big Redmi logo on the back panel adds to the overall aesthetics of the design. The camera setup also looks well placed and overall the design of the phone looks clean and premium.

On the camera front, the Redmi 9 Power includes four cameras at the back and a single sensor on the front. On the rear panel the phone includes a primary 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2Mp depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP shooter inside a waterdrop notch.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with Adreno 610 GPU paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. There is no information if the phone will be upgraded to Android 11 in the days to come.

One of the key features of the Redmi 9 Power is the battery. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support in the box. It also supports reverse charging and packs USB Type C port, side mounted fingerprint sensor an AI face unlock.